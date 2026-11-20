Lebanese television presenter Marcel Ghanem placed a kippah on the head of political commentator Charles Jabbour during a live broadcast on Thursday evening, in an unusual moment on Lebanese television.

The incident occurred on MTV's political talk show It's About Time (Sar El Waet), hosted by Ghanem. The kippah displayed a Star of David alongside the name of the Israeli television series Fauda.

Jabbour, a Christian political commentator known for his opposition to Hezbollah, smiled and kept the kippah on his head. Asked whether he was uncomfortable wearing it, he replied, "It does not bother me at all."

The exchange followed controversial statements Jabbour had made about his willingness to represent Lebanon diplomatically in Israel if the two countries establish peaceful relations.

During an earlier appearance on the same MTV program, Jabbour said he had informed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that he wanted to become Lebanon's first ambassador to Israel once peace was achieved.

He also revealed that he had contacted the Lebanese Foreign Ministry to inquire about his eligibility for such an appointment and had begun learning Hebrew in preparation for the possibility.

Jabbour clarified that his ambition was to represent Lebanon in Israel, rather than serve as an Israeli representative in Lebanon.

His remarks have sparked criticism in Lebanon, particularly among supporters of Hezbollah, which opposes normalization with Israel.

Jabbour has advocated direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel and argued that Lebanon's Christian community should align itself with the American-Israeli camp.

The televised kippah incident has also drawn criticism on Lebanese social media, adding to the controversy surrounding Jabbour's positions on relations with Israel.