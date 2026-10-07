Captivity survivor Mia Schem, who was abducted from the Nova music festival and held in Hamas captivity for 54 days, published a personal message Wednesday morning marking three years since the massacre and her abduction.

In a story posted to her Instagram account, Schem thanked IDF soldiers and security forces, saying that she is in Israel today because of them.

"Amid all the pain of this day, I do not forget for a moment to whom I owe the merit of being here," she wrote.

"To the IDF soldiers, the security forces, everyone who fought, risked their lives, left their homes and families behind so that we could return home. I do not have enough words to say thank you."

Alongside her gratitude, Schem noted those who fell and the families who lost their loved ones, writing, "There is pain that has no end. For those who did not get to return. For those who went out to save others and did not come back themselves. For the families left with an empty chair, with longing that has no answer, and with lives divided into 'before' and 'after.'"

"I came back," she continued. "But I carry with me, every day, those who did not. I am sorry that we were not able to bring everyone back. I ask forgiveness from everyone who fell along the way. And thank you to those because of whom I can stand today on the soil of my country and say: I am home."

"We must never forget the price that was paid so that we could be here. Never."

Schem was abducted from the Nova music festival on the morning of October 7 after being shot in the arm. During her 54 days in captivity, she underwent surgery on her arm under difficult conditions and without sufficient anesthesia.

In November 2023, she was released as part of a hostage deal and returned to Israel. After her return, she underwent additional treatments and surgeries and began a lengthy rehabilitation process in an effort to restore function to her arm.