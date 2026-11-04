The IDF and Shin Bet struck in Gaza City and eliminated Jamal Abu Saeed, Head of the Operations Department in Hamas' military wing.

During the war, Abu Saeed held Omer Shem Tov in Hamas Captivity.

Over the years, Abu Saeed held a series of senior positions within the Hamas terrorist organization. These included overseeing the training of Hamas operatives outside the Gaza Strip, a role as an anti-tank battalion commander, and was responsible for military specialization in Hamas' Central Brigade.

As part of his role, Abu Saeed was responsible for Hamas' relations with various countries. He also served as a significant source of knowledge for the terrorist organization.

Throughout the war, and particularly recently, Abu Saeed advanced terrorist plots against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, while systematically violating the ceasefire. Abu Saeed was eliminated in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat he posed.

Prior to the strike, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.