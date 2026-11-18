( JNS) Israel’s election was on Oct. 27; U.S. midterms were Nov. 3.

Days later, I spent about a week visiting Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, the Gaza Envelope, the Galilee and the Golan Heights. Beyond eating top-shelf hummus and halvah, I heard from officials, soldiers, and journalists; Jewish, Muslim and Druze Israelis; and the occasional all-knowing cab driver.

My takeaway? The trauma of Oct. 7, 2023-when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel from Gaza and carried out the worst pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust-has not dissipated. Yet Israelis remain stubbornly resilient.

Israel’s election left no political bloc with a parliamentary majority. The leading opposition figure, Gadi Eisenkot, the son of immigrants from Morocco and a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, has been tasked by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to stitch together, within 28 days, a governing coalition with at least 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

If he fails, Benjamin Netanyahu, the current prime minister, will likely be given a shot. What happens if he, too, comes up short? There are several possibilities, including a “unity government" (Messrs. Eisenkot and Netanyahu sharing power) and new elections.

A footnote: In this election, turnout among Israel’s Arab citizens surged. Two Arab-led electoral lists won a record 19 Knesset seats, up from 10 in the previous election. If, on that basis, you expect anti-Israel obsessives in the United States and Europe to stop slandering Israel as an “apartheid" state, there’s a bridge over the Bab el-Mandeb I’d like to sell you.

Wouldn’t the war’s end at least address the “affordability crisis" at the pump? The opposite.

Many Israelis follow American politics as closely as their own. And many were distressed to see Dr. Abdul El-Sayed win a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

El-Sayed has called for an arms embargo on Israel, including even missile interceptors. He and the socialists moving into Capitol Hill offices couldn’t care less that Israel is, as the Pentagon has stated, a “model ally," willing and able to fight common enemies, a source of high-value intelligence and on the cutting edge of fast-moving military technology that American warfighters need.

Israel has long contributed to America’s national security, often taking decisive action where Washington hesitated. For example, in 1981, Israeli pilots flying modified American aircraft knocked out Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor near Baghdad. In 2007, Israeli pilots, also flying customized American-made planes, destroyed a secret Syrian nuclear reactor.

Can anyone seriously argue that Americans would be safer today if those facilities had not been prevented from producing nuclear weapons?

A more recent example: During the 12-day war in June 2025, Israeli pilots flying U.S.-built F-35Is modified with Israeli-developed systems struck Tehran’s air defenses and other military infrastructure, clearing the path for seven U.S. B-2 stealth bombers that dropped 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators on the nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

That operation, combined with the battles Washington and Jerusalem began on Feb. 28, significantly set back the progress Iran’s rulers had been making toward the acquisition of nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them to targets anywhere on earth-American cities included.

Meanwhile, Iran’s rulers congratulate themselves for influencing America’s elections by striking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the refineries of such Arab neighbors as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, which led to higher prices for petroleum products.

Tehran’s hope, if not expectation, is that the new Democratic majority in Congress next year will cut off funds for U.S. combat activities to “end the war," a euphemism for American humiliation and a historic victory for Tehran’s Islamic revolutionaries.

After the midterms, the X account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei posted: “The process of the U.S.’s collapse has accelerated."

Wouldn’t the war’s end at least address the “affordability crisis" at the pump? The opposite. If Tehran regains its nuclear program, erects an enormous missile and drone shield, and tolls the ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, it could effectively set the global price of oil. Should that happen, even last spring’s $4.50-a-gallon gasoline will seem like a bargain.

For now, at least, the Islamic Republic and most of Israel’s other mortal enemies are weaker than they were on Oct. 7, 2023. But none, not even Hamas, has been decisively defeated. Each believes it is waging a Divinely mandated war that began 1,400 years ago.

One front on which Israel has lost ground: the cognitive war-more accurately, a disinformation war. Hamas built an underground fortress for its fighters, a vast bomb shelter from which Gazan civilians were barred. How is that OK with those in America and Europe who proclaim themselves “pro-Palestinian"?

At any point after the Oct. 7 pogrom-the massacres, the sexual violence against young people at a concert and the murder of children in front of their parents in farming communities-Hamas could have released the hostages and laid down its arms. The conflict would have halted.

By contrast, had Israelis laid down their arms, what would have followed? Weeks after Oct. 7, a senior Hamas official vowed to repeat the attack “again and again" until Israel is annihilated. Genocide means acts committed to destroy a people. That intent is Hamas’s, not that of Jews defending themselves.

Ultimately, U.S. President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire: Israel holstered its weapons on Oct. 10, 2025. Three days later, Hamas released the last 20 surviving hostages, and Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian Arab prisoners.

Hamas still has not disarmed.

I won’t argue that Israelis made a brilliant case for what they believed was necessary to defang Hamas. I will note the bind they are in: They can’t be feared in the jungle that is the Middle East and loved in the cloud cuckoo land that so much of America and Western Europe has become.

Clifford D. May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a columnist for The Washington Times and host of the “Foreign Podicy" podcast. This article wass originally published in The Washington Times.