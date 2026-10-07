Israel Police issued a public warning Wednesday over fraudulent emails and text messages impersonating the Cyber Unit of Lahav 433.

According to police, citizens have reported receiving emails and text messages stating: “We have been informed that you viewed materials depicting minors involved in explicit sexual activity."

The fraudulent messages instruct recipients to respond by email while threatening that legal action will be taken if they fail to do so. Police stressed that the messages are not official communications and are part of a scam or phishing attempt. “We clarify that this is a fake message and that it was not sent by the Israel Police," police said.

The public is urged not to respond to such messages, click on any links they contain, or download files to a computer. Police also recommend blocking the email address or phone number from which the message was sent.