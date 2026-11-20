A resident of Lod was arrested overnight Thursday after a police chase through Tel Aviv, during which he allegedly drove recklessly, struck a police officer, rammed other vehicles, and drove against traffic, endangering pedestrians and motorists.

During the incident, the suspect attempted to flee from police officers, who opened fire on his vehicle. The chase ended near the Kibbutz Galuyot Interchange, where the driver was arrested.

The suspect was seriously injured, while one police officer sustained minor injuries. Police said the incident was criminal in nature.