US Ambassador Mike Huckabee released a statement on the anniversary of the October 7th massacre.

"This year we mark the third anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks, when Iran-backed Hamas invaded Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and Shabbat. These terrorist savages proudly perpetrated the deadliest and most horrific crimes against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas massacred over 1,200 innocent men, women, and children-including dozens of Americans-and dragged 250 more into Gaza’s dungeons with a barbaric cruelty that shocked the world."

"As President Trump rightly noted, that day reminded many of us of September 11, 2001, when radical Islamist terrorists driven by similar hatred murdered more than 3,000 Americans. May this anniversary serve as a stark reminder of why we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel. We share Judeo-Christian values that unite us-and the same terrorist enemies that seek to destroy us. They will not prevail."

"The Jewish people have faced a significant surge in antisemitism. This irrational Jew-hatred targets not only Jews around the world but also obsessively slanders the one and only Jewish state with libelous and baseless accusations."

"We strongly stand with Israel and the Jewish people. We pray for the victims, their families, and the survivors. May their memories be a blessing."