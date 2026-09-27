Media personality Menachem Toker at the Mayor's Sukkah in Jerusalem

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke with Israeli media personality Menachem Toker at the Mayor's Sukkah in Jerusalem, expressing his love for the city and discussing plans for the permanent US Embassy building.

"Happy Sukkot to everyone here in Jerusalem," Huckabee began. "3,000 years this has been the capital of Israel, the capital of the Jewish people, and it forever will be."

Asked by Toker about his love for Jerusalem, Huckabee recalled his longstanding connection to the city.

"I do. I've been coming 53 years. I never get tired of it. It is an incredible place to visit, but it's also a really wonderful and livable city," he said.

Toker then asked Huckabee's about the construction of a permanent US Embassy building in Jerusalem.

"Yes, we have our property. It's been secured and affirmed," Huckabee responded.

"And now it's a matter of breaking the ground and getting the construction going. But it will be our permanent and forever home here in Jerusalem."