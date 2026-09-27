Mike Huckabee absolutely rips apart Mamdani

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised President Donald Trump for his approach toward Iran and strongly rejected accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking with Newsmax, Huckabee said Trump deserved credit for confronting Iran both militarily and economically.

"The reality for them, they're the weakest they've been since the revolution of 1979," Huckabee said. He added that Iran's situation would not improve unless it gave up its aspiration to become a nuclear power.

Huckabee also responded to comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed at New York Mayor Mamdani.

"You can't silence the truth," Huckabee said. "Here's the simple truth. Israel didn't commit genocide."

He said Mamdani had no authority to arrest the Israeli prime minister and praised Netanyahu for pushing back against criticism of Israel.

Huckabee rejected claims of genocide in Gaza, pointing to humanitarian aid and vaccinations provided to Palestinians. He also cited experts who, he said, have concluded that genocide is not taking place.

The ambassador also criticized the United Nations, accusing it of focusing disproportionately on Israel while failing to give similar attention to other crises around the world.

"All the U.N. seems to want to do is point their fingers at the Jews," Huckabee said, adding that the Jewish population represents only a small fraction of the world's population.