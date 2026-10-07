National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir arrived Wednesday morning, at exactly 6:29 a.m., at the security fence near the Nitzanei Oz interchange, warning that the October 7 massacre could repeat itself.

"We are here on October 7, at 6:29 a.m., at the fence near Nitzanei Oz," he said. "Three years ago, on October 7, the State of Israel was caught by surprise. We must not repeat the same mistake."

Ben Gvir also warned that the proximity of the security fence line to Highway 6 and communities in central Israel posed a danger: "We are just meters from Highway 6, not far from Netanya and Emek Hefer. I am saying this in the simplest and clearest way: The Palestinian Authority must be dismantled. Their weapons must be taken away. They must be demilitarized. Palestinian Authority personnel must be arrested. We must not make the same mistake twice."

At the same time, Otzma Yehudit launched what it called “Operation Bridges," a billboard campaign under which large signs will be placed on bridges along Highway 6 in the Sharon region and near the seam line, warning of a possible infiltration into nearby communities.

Ben Gvir linked the lessons of the October 7 massacre to the threat emanating from Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, urging, "Three years later, we must not repeat the same mistake. October 7 must not happen in Netanya, Kfar Saba, and the Sharon."