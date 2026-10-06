President Isaac Herzog will present the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism on Thursday to six civilians who acted during the attempted terrorist attack on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and prevented a major disaster.

The recipients are Or Bardilov, Yaniv Hayun, Dr. Shota Musayev, Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, and Assaf Rajuan. The ceremony will be held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The incident occurred aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel after one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot and the aircraft began losing altitude.

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar struggled with the attacker and managed to open the cockpit door. Tali Mans, who heard the violence and commotion coming from the cockpit, was the first to alert the passengers to what was happening and call for help.

In response to her call, passengers rushed to help overpower the attacker. Yaniv Hayun, Tzvika Manes, and Assaf Raguan entered the cockpit and helped neutralize him, risking their lives in the process. Hayun also stabilized the aircraft’s controls during the dramatic moments.

Even after the attacker had been neutralized, Tali Mans continued to act. According to the President’s Residence, she called for pilots who were in the rear section of the aircraft to come to the cockpit and help regain control of the plane.

Dr. Shota Musayev provided medical treatment to the pilot who was seriously wounded and helped stabilize his condition until the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Herzog informed four of the passengers that he intended to recommend to the advisory committee that they receive the award. He subsequently also spoke with Tali Mans after her significant role in the incident became clear.

“Tali, the more we learn about what happened during those dramatic moments, the clearer it becomes just how significant a role you played in saving the lives of the passengers on the plane," Herzog told her. “You heard that something terrible was happening, immediately understood the magnitude of the danger, raised the alarm, called for help, and did not stop taking action even after the attacker had been neutralized."

Herzog added: “The resourcefulness, sense of responsibility, and composure you displayed in moments of life-threatening danger are civilian heroism in the fullest sense of the word. You are a hero, Tali, and I am proud of you and thank you on behalf of the State of Israel."

The “President’s Award for Civilian Heroism" is Israel’s highest civilian award for heroism. It was established by Herzog following the October 7 massacre and is intended to honor civilians who displayed extraordinary heroism while putting their own lives at genuine risk in order to save others.

The award is presented following a review of the cases and upon the recommendation of an advisory committee appointed by the President. Since its establishment, the award has been presented to civilians who acted to save lives during the events of October 7 and in other incidents.