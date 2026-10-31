New details have emerged about the crew members who helped prevent a potentially catastrophic incident during the Flydubai incident. Two additional pilots who were traveling on the flight intervened and managed to regain control of the cockpit. Their actions enabled the aircraft to make a safe emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, preventing what could have become a deadly disaster.

According to the newly released details, one of the pilots who helped save the aircraft is a New Zealand citizen, while the other is a South African citizen. Both played a crucial role in restraining the situation and restoring control of the aircraft.

The identities and faces of the crew members have now been revealed following an official recognition ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates. UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed presented medals of appreciation to members of the flight crew, including the two pilots who helped regain control of the aircraft and bring it safely to the ground.

The ceremony formally recognized the crew members' actions during the emergency, when the safety of everyone aboard depended on their ability to respond to the unfolding crisis.