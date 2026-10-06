Three years after the October 7 massacre, former Nova security chief Elkana Federman is taking former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to court, accusing him of failing to pass on critical intelligence that could have prevented the massacre.

Federman filed a personal lawsuit Tuesday seeking 2.5 million shekels in damages, arguing that Bar's handling of the intelligence warnings in the hours before the attack led to him and the Nova festivalgoers being abandoned.

“Three years have passed and he has not been questioned," Federman told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. “Since the system is not dealing with him, as a citizen I want to achieve a little justice and have him investigated through a court case."

Federman, who has previously filed a complaint seeking Bar's investigation, called on other Nova survivors and bereaved families to pursue legal action as well.