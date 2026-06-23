Avishag and Noam both survived the horrors of October 7th.

Both were at the Nova music festival.

Both ran for their lives.

And both emerged from that darkness transformed.

Avishag survived the massacre, but what followed changed her life forever. Out of unimaginable fear and pain, she experienced a profound spiritual awakening that ultimately led her to convert to Judaism according to Halacha. Today, she is a giyoret tzedek who chose, with complete sincerity, to build a Jewish home filled with Torah, Shabbat, and faith.

DONATE NOW - Help Build Their Home

Noam also survived the massacre. In those terrifying moments, he made a promise to Hashem:

"If I merit to live, I will keep Shabbat."

He survived.

But only weeks later, he was diagnosed with cancer.

By open Divine Providence, the disease was discovered early. He endured months of painful treatments and rehabilitation. Through every challenge, Avishag remained at his side. Witnessing his unwavering emunah only strengthened her own.

Now, from the greatest tragedy our generation has known, a new Jewish home is about to be built.

Their wedding is in just six days.

But the financial burden is overwhelming.

Avishag has no family financial support.

Noam is still recovering from the economic consequences of his battle with cancer.

They are not asking for luxury.

They are simply asking for the opportunity to begin their life together with dignity.

DONATE NOW - Help Build Their Home

HaGaon Rabbi Rachamim Nemani shlit"a said:

"This is a rare and special mitzvah, and its reward is doubled from Heaven."

Rabbi David Abuhatzeira shlit"a personally blessed this campaign and committed to pray by name for every donor.

$180 - Wedding expenses

$360 - Building their home

$720 - Full partnership in their new beginning

The wedding is in six days.

Every donation matters.

Be part of a miracle that began on October 7th and will continue beneath the chuppah on 13 Tammuz.

Donate now