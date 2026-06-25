She survived Nova. She watched Noam survive cancer. And last night, alone, no mother beside her, no family holding her hand, Avishag walked into the mikveh and chose us.

Like Ruth, she said: "Your people are my people." And she meant it with everything she had.

This Sunday, she and Noam stand under the chuppah. Two Nova survivors. Building something new.

And we are so close. $23,000 has already been raised. Only $7,000 remains. The last stretch. The hardest to close.

Close the final gap - Help build this miracle home

Avishag has no family support. Noam is still paying off his cancer battle. They are not asking for a big wedding. They are asking to cross the finish line with dignity.

35 people giving $200 gets them there. One person giving $1,000 changes everything.

Don't let them stop at the finish line.

Rabbi David Abuhatzeira shlit"a blessed this campaign. Every donor will be mentioned by name in his prayer.

$180 covers wedding needs. $360 furnishes their first home.

Three days left - be the one who closes it