A delegation of 250 young American leaders representing all 50 US states arrived in Israel on Sunday as part of the Foreign Ministry's "50 States, One Israel" initiative, aimed at strengthening relations with the next generation of US leadership.

The delegation includes state legislators, elected officials, opinion leaders, students, and religious leaders who will visit national and historical sites across Israel.

Their itinerary includes visits to Yad Vashem and communities near the Gaza Strip, where participants will learn firsthand about Israel's security challenges.

Addressing the delegation, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar emphasized Israel's strategic importance to the United States and its role in confronting threats to both countries.

"Israel is a strategic asset to the United States. Israel stands on the front line against Iran, its terrorist proxies, and radical Islamist forces, all of which threaten not only Israel, but also America and Western civilization as a whole," Sa'ar said.

The Foreign Minister also pointed to changes in the international strategic environment, stressing the importance of dependable alliances.

"In this challenging era, America needs strong, independent, and reliable allies that contribute to its national security and economic strength. Israel is precisely such an ally," he stated.

The current visit marks the third delegation organized through the "50 States, One Israel" initiative.

The first delegation, comprising 250 state-level legislators, visited Israel in September 2025. A second group of 250 leaders from the technology sector arrived in October 2026.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the initiative is part of its broader efforts to reinforce the strategic alliance between Israel and the US by building relationships with state and local officials and emerging American leaders.