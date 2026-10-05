Terrorist Abdullah al-Badri, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack at the Israeli Embassy in London.

In April 2025, al-Badri arrived at the Israeli Embassy in west London armed with two knives. He attempted to break into the embassy compound but was stopped by police officers guarding the embassy.

Among his belongings, authorities also found a letter describing a “suicide for a holy cause," which indicated that he intended to carry out a stabbing attack against employees of the Israeli Embassy.

According to the prosecution, al-Badri first arrived in Britain in August 2021 aboard a small boat and applied for asylum, but left Britain for France before a decision was made on his application.

Sixteen days before carrying out the attempted attack, al-Badri again crossed the English Channel aboard a small boat and once again attempted to obtain asylum in Britain.

During the trial, prosecutors described how he admitted to the police officers who arrested him as he attempted to climb the embassy fence that he intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

“I want to commit a crime inside. Why are you stopping me? Why are you preventing me from committing crimes?" al-Badri told the officers.

Prosecutor Catherine Pattison said, “Al-Badri intended to carry out an act that would result in the sacrifice of his life. People were leaving the embassy at the exact moment that he was attempting to climb the fence, and those people would have had no way of defending themselves had he succeeded in carrying out the attack."

His attorneys, however, argued that “al-Badri’s plan could never have succeeded. There was no real danger of anyone being harmed. Al-Badri acted in an absurd and theatrical manner that was deliberately intended to draw attention to himself."

The judges sentenced him to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years in prison.