Austria has awarded state honors to two senior officials of Britain's Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) for their contributions to Holocaust remembrance and support for survivors, The Jewish News reported.

AJR chairman Mike Karp received the Grand Decoration of Honour for Services to the Republic of Austria on November 9, at a ceremony hosted by Austrian Ambassador to Britain Bernhard Wrabetz. The event coincided with the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi-organized attacks against Jews in November 1938.

AJR chief executive Michael Newman received the Decoration of Honour in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria, Knight's Cross, First Class, at an embassy reception in September.

Both men have family histories shaped by Nazi persecution.

Karp's mother and aunt escaped Vienna aboard separate Kindertransport trains in 1938 and 1939, leaving behind their mother, whom they never saw again. The Vienna synagogue where his grandparents married was destroyed during Kristallnacht.

Karp described receiving the honor on the anniversary as particularly emotional, reflecting on how his mother and grandmother might have viewed the recognition.

Newman's grandmother fled to Britain in August 1939. His family history has influenced his work helping Austrian Jewish refugees and survivors secure compensation and restitution.

Newman said the award recognized not only his personal contribution but also the AJR's broader efforts on behalf of survivors and their descendants, including cooperation with Austrian authorities.

Founded in 1941, the AJR marks its 85th anniversary this year. The organization continues to assist Holocaust survivors and Jewish refugees while documenting their experiences and promoting Holocaust education.