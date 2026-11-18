A new Jewish heritage centre has opened at Bevis Marks Synagogue in London, offering visitors an opportunity to explore more than three centuries of Sephardi Jewish history following a £9 million restoration project.

According to Jewish News, the Dangoor Heritage Centre and George Weisz Treasury have opened at the historic synagogue, which was established in 1701 and is considered Britain's oldest synagogue still in use.

Located in the City of London, Bevis Marks has served the Spanish and Portuguese Jewish community for 325 years. The new exhibition features more than 300 historical objects, including Torah scrolls, ceremonial silverware, embroidered textiles, manuscripts, paintings and archival materials.

Among the exhibits are religious artifacts brought to England by Jewish immigrants from Amsterdam, silverwork produced by England's first Jewish silversmith and a rare painting by the earliest recorded Jewish painter in the country. Several objects are being displayed publicly for the first time.

The synagogue's origins date to the 1650s, when Jews returned to England following their readmission under Oliver Cromwell. The growing Sephardi community initially held services in a converted residence before constructing Bevis Marks Synagogue.

Designed and built by Joseph Avis, who studied under renowned architect Sir Christopher Wren, the synagogue survived German bombing during World War II and sustained only limited damage from two nearby IRA bombings in the 1990s.

Notable figures associated with the synagogue include former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, who attended services there as a child, and Jewish philanthropist Sir Moses Montefiore.

Melody Salem, chair of the Bevis Marks Synagogue heritage foundation, said the initiative seeks to use the community's history to encourage cultural exchange and strengthen ties between different communities.

"Our aim is to draw on our remarkable history to foster dialogue, understanding and connection today," Salem said.

Rabbi Shalom Morris of Bevis Marks Synagogue described the historic building as a "hidden treasure of UK Jewry" and expressed hope that the new centre would introduce its legacy to a broader audience.

"Most importantly, we hope the new centre will help to foster greater understanding, and build bridges between diverse communities," he said.

The heritage centre will also host exhibitions, educational activities and cultural events throughout the year.

The restoration was supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Weisz Foundation, the Exilarch's Foundation and additional donors. The architectural firm Dow Jones Architects, which oversaw the restoration, received recognition at the Georgian Group Architectural Awards for its work on the synagogue.