The Shin Bet on Monday released Jibril Zubeidi, a Jenin resident, senior Fatah member, and brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, who serves as the chief of the Palestinian Authority Prisoners' Authority, from administrative detention.

According to a security official quoted by Walla, Jibril Zubeidi had been detained since 2023. Throughout the period, the administrative order against him was extended several times following court hearings, but after the latest order expired, it was decided to release him.

Jibril's brother, Zakaria, was considered one of the leaders of Fatah's militant wing, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, and was later appointed to represent the released prisoners in the Fatah Council.

He had received a pardon as part of the 2007 amnesty deal, but later returned to terrorism, was rearrested, escaped from Gilboa Prison with five other inmates, and was apprehended a few days later.

Zakaria was released as part of the hostage exchange deal last January. He was responsible for hundreds of acts of terror against Israelis, including the 2002 attack on the Likud branch in Beit She'an, in which he murdered six people.