יום האבל הלאומי: דגל ישראל הורד לחצי התורן ברחבת הכותל

The Israeli flag at the Western Wall plaza was lowered to half-mast on Monday as part of the national day of mourning in memory of those murdered in the October 7 massacre and those who fell in the war that ensued.

The flag was lowered by Rabbi Avida Bernstein, an employee of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the father of Eliyahu Yaakov Bernstein, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival at the age of 20.

Throughout the day, worshippers at the Western Wall plaza will study chapters of Mishnah in memory of those murdered and fallen, and will recite Psalms.

The prayers will also be dedicated to the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, comfort for bereaved families and communities, the recovery of the wounded, and the peace and security of Israel.