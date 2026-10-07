Bereaved father, Rabbi Benny Kalmanson, recites Kaddish at October 7th Memorial

Otniel Yeshiva President Rabbi Benny Kalmanson recited the Kaddish prayer on Wednesday at the National October 7th Families Memorial Ceremony in Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv. Rabbi Kalmanson lost his son, Elhanan, who, on the day of the massacre, rushed to save lives with his brother and cousin and fell in battle in Kibbutz Be'eri.

Before reciting the prayer, Rabbi Kalmanson stated: "I stand here on behalf of my son Elhanan, who rushed, fought, and fell for his people and to sanctify G-d's name. For the sake of unity in the nation, for the sake of overcoming differences and mutual responsibility between us, for the sake of the war for what is good and proper in the word."

He quoted the author Shmuel Yosef Agnon: "The Jewish people's mission is to correct the world; therefore, losing one Jew is like losing an entire battalion in the army."

"Therefore, we recite the Kaddish for those who are slain for the Land of Israel, so what is missing is corrected, and the damage is minimized. And despite the great loss and with the help of our energy, we, the warriors of light and holiness who remain alive, will exalt and sanctify G-d's name," Rabbi Kalmanson concluded before proceeding with the prayer.