A controversy has erupted after religious Golani Brigade soldiers were informed that they would not be permitted to skip a memorial ceremony because women would be singing during the event.

The ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday evening to commemorate soldiers who fell during the war, is expected to include female singing. In a message sent to the soldiers, the rabbi of the Golani training base, Maj. Rabbi Uri Levi, explained that under the IDF’s joint-service regulations, soldiers may not absent themselves from state ceremonies because of women’s singing or their religious lifestyle.

“Dear soldiers, this evening we will hold a ceremony in memory of those who fell in the war," Rabbi Levi wrote. “Women’s singing is also expected at the ceremony. However, according to the joint-service regulations, there is no option to be absent from state ceremonies because of women’s singing or religious lifestyle."

He called on the soldiers to respect the ceremony, adding that proper conduct and respect for others take precedence over biblical precepts.

Rabbi Levi offered an alternative to soldiers who would find the singing difficult. “Those who find this difficult may lower their heads and avoid looking toward the stage during the singing," he wrote.

He stressed the importance of attending the ceremony together, describing it as an important event of remembrance, honor and unity. “Especially in these days, it is important that we stand together, side by side, with mutual respect," he wrote. "We pray for unity, happiness and good news, while calling on the soldiers to remember those who gave their lives for the Jewish people."

The message drew sharp criticism from the Wives of Soldiers for the Sanctity of the Camp, an organization affiliated with the Hotam movement. The group accused the military rabbinate of harming the religious lifestyle of observant soldiers.

“There are no limits to our shock," the group said. “On the day marking the October 7th massacre, when Golani soldiers fought with extraordinary bravery and gave their lives, an official from the military rabbinate who was supposed to assist the soldiers and preserve the sanctity of the military is participating in anti-religious coercion against them and seriously harming their way of life, while lecturing them about ‘proper conduct’?"

The group also questioned the IDF’s commitment to maintaining a Jewish character, asking where the basic respect for observant Jewish soldiers and the sanctity of the military had gone.

The soldiers’ wives called on senior defense officials and the military rabbinate to intervene. They specifically urged Defense Minister Israel Katz to protect the soldiers and called on the IDF’s Chief Rabbi, Brig. Gen. Rabbi Eyal Krim, to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.