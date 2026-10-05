The US Department of War confirmed Sunday that all American bombers deployed to RAF Fairford in England have returned to their home bases in the United States, as authorities investigate a suspected terror plot against the installation.

“US Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements," a department official told Fox News Digital.

The official explained that operational security had prevented the military from confirming the movements in real time, but said all bombers stationed at the British base had now redeployed to the United States.

“The Airmen that operate America’s bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities - including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States - anywhere, anytime," the official added. Another US official confirmed that approximately 12 B-1 bombers had been withdrawn.

The announcement followed a report by The New York Times, which cited two US officials as saying the decision came after military commanders received fresh warnings about an alleged Iran-backed plot targeting the base.

RAF Fairford, located approximately 100 miles west of London, has hosted American bombers during the current war with Iran and previous conflicts in the Middle East.