British counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Iran was behind a suspected bomb plot targeting RAF Fairford, a military base used by US forces.

Five men have been arrested under the Explosives Act and on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act after three suspicious vans were spotted traveling toward the Gloucestershire airbase in the early hours of Sunday. Police received a report at around 12:45 a.m. about three suspicious vehicles apparently heading toward the base. Armed officers were dispatched, and the five men were arrested in the nearby Whelford area.

RAF Fairford is a key US Air Force installation in Europe and has been used by American aircraft to conduct defensive operations against Iran. Investigators are reportedly examining several possible motives, including a Russian sabotage operation and an Islamist terrorist plot. However, an Iran-linked motive is currently regarded as the leading possibility.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Iranian agents are suspected of having been directly involved in the alleged plot rather than using intermediaries or proxy groups. The police operation was reportedly not intelligence-led, meaning authorities had no advance intelligence indicating that an attack was being planned.

Images from the scene showed armed officers arresting the five suspects, with several of the men seen shirtless and handcuffed near the airbase. Army bomb-disposal specialists were subsequently sent to the scene to examine the vehicles. Aerial footage showed a bomb-disposal robot moving between three white vans, two of which had their rear doors open. Large black objects could also be seen scattered around the vehicles.

Around 85 homes were evacuated at approximately 1:30 a.m., with residents taken to a nearby leisure centre. Armed officers from Gloucestershire Police established roadblocks on key routes into Whelford and around the base as the investigation continued.

A telephone number displayed on the side of one of the vans carried a Sheffield area code. However, the number reportedly was not recognized when investigators attempted to call it.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham was receiving updates on the incident. A government spokesman said it would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation remained ongoing. The investigation is being led by counter-terrorism police, and the arrests were reportedly not part of a pre-planned operation.

The airbase had already been placed on heightened alert in recent days. It hosts US Air Force personnel and has been used to support American operations against Iran during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In July, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Britain against allowing US bombers to operate from the base.

The British government has permitted US aircraft stationed at RAF Fairford to conduct defensive strikes against Iranian sites involved in attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Army explosive ordnance disposal team continued examining the three vans as the security cordon around the area was expanded. Military vehicles were also seen blocking entrances to the base.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said a major incident had been declared following the arrests. “The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles," the spokesman said. “Local residents are being evacuated to a nearby leisure centre. A cordon is currently in place, but we would like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained."

Police said they were working with other agencies and implementing established emergency-response procedures.

Residents reported seeing armed military police stopping people near the base at gunpoint in recent days. One local resident said a police helicopter had been heard circling the area at around 1 a.m. Another villager described the operation as unusually dramatic for the normally quiet area, saying some residents had been given only minutes to collect essential belongings before being evacuated.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting thanked emergency crews for their swift response, saying the incident demonstrated the importance of having emergency-response teams and the Armed Forces ready around the clock.

RAF Fairford, located on the Gloucestershire-Wiltshire border, has long served as a forward operating location for the US Air Force. The base has been associated with the US military for decades. It was used by the US Air Force's Strategic Air Command during the Cold War and later played a role during the first Gulf War in 1991.

After the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on February 28, roads surrounding RAF Fairford were closed because of what authorities described as safety and access concerns. Protective screens were subsequently installed along sections of the base's perimeter fence to prevent people from filming the facility, particularly after the arrival of US bombers attracted large numbers of plane spotters.

US military personnel at the base were also photographed preparing munitions as Washington intensified its operations against Iran.

In July, the IRGC threatened RAF Fairford and issued broader warnings against Britain. The Iranian force said any base used to launch attacks against Iranian territory would be considered a legitimate target, while claiming that the US was using B-1 bombers operating from Fairford because its missile supplies had been depleted.

The British government responded that the military was prepared around the clock to defend the country against attacks, whether originating domestically or from abroad.

A US Air Force spokesman said personnel at RAF Fairford and other US facilities in Britain remained vigilant and would take appropriate measures to protect American service members, civilians, contractors and their families. The spokesman added that US authorities continually assess security conditions and adjust protective measures around their installations when necessary.

Russia has also repeatedly threatened Britain in recent months over its support for Ukraine, although Moscow has not directly threatened RAF Fairford. Last week, the British Cabinet Office announced plans to brief executives from companies involved in critical national infrastructure about the threat posed by Russia.