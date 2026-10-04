אורי גלר חושף: "אני ביביסט וגאה בזה! נתניהו הוא גאון"

Bending spoons may have long been Uri Geller’s trademark, but this time the famed illusionist was asked to predict something entirely different: what will happen at the Israeli ballot box on October 27.

Less than a month before the 26th Knesset elections, the 79-year-old was asked whether the telepathic and extrasensory abilities he has claimed for decades allow him to foresee the election results. Geller did not leave much room for suspense - but first made his political position clear.

In an interview Sunday morning from the Uri Geller Museum in Jaffa on Channel 14’s "Israel this Morning", host Tal Meir asked whether he had a “cosmic ability" to know what would happen in the election.

Before getting to his prediction, however, Geller made his political preference unmistakable.

“There’s no one like Bibi. No one," he declared.

Meir pressed him: “Uri, are you a Bibist?"

Geller did not try to hide behind any mystery. “And you know what? Yes," he replied.

So when the prediction finally came, one thing was already clear: anyone treating it as a political prophecy would have to take into account that the prophet himself has a preferred candidate.

Geller said his election prediction has attracted attention beyond Channel 14, revealing that other media outlets have also recently contacted him to ask where he believes Israeli politics is headed.

“Twelve [outlets] contacted me on WhatsApp: ‘Uri, we want to interview you, to know where, which direction you’re going,’" he said.

And if anyone was expecting a cryptic hint or mysterious prophecy requiring interpretation, Geller chose a much simpler approach.

Leaving no doubt about the result he expects, he summed it up in two words: “Of course, Bibi."