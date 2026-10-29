Following the Flydubai security lapse, authorities have decided to revise airline regulations, requiring carriers to submit crew members' details 48 hours before departure.

The new guidelines are intended to allow advance screening of crew members' information and prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

The change in regulations comes a month after an Omani copilot attempted to hijack a Flydubai aircraft carrying over 150 Israelis from the United Arab Emirates to Israel. The copilot stabbed the pilot, who fought back and opened the cockpit so the Israeli passengers could intervene and subdue the terrorist. Passengers safely landed the plane in Saudi Arabia despite the significant damage to the aircraft's tail caused during the rapid fall before control was reestablished.

Following the attack, a series of security lapses was revealed. Under security agreements between Israel and the UAE, only pilots who are from countries that are part of the Abraham Accords are allowed to pilot flights between Israel and the UAE. A pilot from Oman should not have been in the cockpit of the flight under those agreements.

Investigations and disclosures also revealed serious failures in the Israeli system responsible for securing foreign aviation. The reports point to warnings that were not addressed, decisions that were never implemented, intelligence that was not properly used, and manpower shortages.

An internal NSC document revealed by Galei Tzahal indicated that the Transportation Ministry had failed to implement responsibilities assigned to it regarding foreign aviation security. According to the report, ministry professionals had warned that they lacked the necessary capabilities, but responsibility remained with the ministry following a series of discussions and decisions. The NSC had also warned in March 2025 that the ministry was not operating in accordance with a cabinet decision.

One major issue involved the National Center for Passenger Assessment, which collects information on passengers and air crews arriving on foreign flights. The database contains information that can assist in identifying crew members with problematic citizenship, and the Transportation Ministry is authorized to access it as part of its responsibilities. However, according to reports, the ministry has never requested to implement access to the system.

Another problem concerned the timing of crew information. According to Channel 13, flight crew details are transferred to the system only shortly before the aircraft doors close and, in some cases, as late as 15 minutes after takeoff. As a result, information that could potentially raise security concerns may reach Israeli authorities too late for preventive screening.

A government source said at the time that this practice is common internationally and that no government body had previously requested a change. The new regulations adopted today are meant to address and resolve this issue.