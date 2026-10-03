The IDF attempted to eliminate Ali al-Amoudi, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip whose standing within the terrorist organization has grown significantly since the elimination of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas figures during the war, according to reports in Arab media.

The strike targeted a building in western Gaza City in the early morning hours, exactly three years after the October 7 massacre. However, according to reports from Hamas, it remains unclear whether al-Amoudi was killed.

Palestinian sources reported that five people, including four women, were killed in the Israeli Air Force strike on the building. Additional wounded individuals were evacuated to hospitals, while rescue teams continued searching for victims trapped beneath the rubble.

The Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat cited three Hamas sources who expressed doubts that al-Amoudi had been eliminated. One source assessed that the senior official had been present at the targeted location but may have survived.

Although al-Amoudi does not officially hold the title of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, he is currently among the organization's most senior figures in Gaza. Over the past year, he has become a central figure in managing Hamas' affairs in the territory and is now competing against Nizar Awadallah for leadership of the terror group's political bureau in Gaza.

Due to his position and growing influence following the elimination of Hamas' senior leadership, many regard him as Sinwar's "successor" in the organization's leadership in Gaza.

Al-Amoudi, a member of Hamas' political bureau, was responsible for the organization's media and communications department before the war. He was born in the Gaza Strip and lived in Khan Yunis. In the past, he was linked to the murder of Shin Bet coordinator Noam Cohen.

In 1994, al-Amoudi was arrested by soldiers from the IDF's Duvdevan unit in the village of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem. While his associates engaged in a firefight with the forces surrounding the house, al-Amoudi emerged with his hands raised and was lightly wounded during the incident. He was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2011, he was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange, along with Yahya Sinwar and more than 1,000 other terrorists. The two became acquainted while imprisoned in Israel and maintained their relationship after their release. His connection with Sinwar subsequently became one of the defining features of al-Amoudi's rise through Hamas' leadership.

When Sinwar served as head of Hamas' political bureau in Gaza between 2017 and 2021, al-Amoudi served as his chief of staff. In 2021, al-Amoudi was elected to the organization's political bureau and was also appointed head of Hamas' media department.

In that capacity, al-Amoudi was involved in developing the organization's communications strategy and messaging, as well as coordinating between its political leadership and operational branches.

His standing strengthened following Sinwar's elimination in October 2024, alongside the elimination of other senior Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, following Sinwar's elimination, al-Amoudi assumed responsibility for managing the affairs of Hamas' political bureau in Gaza and became one of the central figures overseeing the organization's activities on the ground.

His name has also been linked to organizational changes and appointments within Hamas' structures in Gaza. According to the reports, some of these moves sparked disagreements among senior Hamas officials, with questions raised within the organization about how he had acquired his authority.

As al-Amoudi's influence has grown, Hamas has been conducting an internal process to select the head of its political bureau in Gaza. Al-Amoudi is competing for the position against Nizar Awadallah. The first round of voting ended without a decisive result, and the final round was suspended after Awadallah filed an appeal challenging parts of the process.

Sources quoted by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath claimed that Khaled Mashaal and Zaher Jabarin support Awadallah, while al-Amoudi enjoys the backing of Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas' political bureau. However, Asharq Al-Awsat reported that it remains uncertain whether al-Hayya actually supports either candidate.

Despite his longstanding ties to Sinwar and his involvement in managing Hamas' affairs in Gaza, al-Amoudi is not identified as a commander of the organization's military wing.