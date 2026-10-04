Avi Marciano, the father of Corporal Noa Marciano, who was abducted from the Nahal Oz military base on October 7 and murdered approximately two months later at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, has released a recording of his daughter from Hamas captivity for the first time.

In the recording, Noa says: "My name is Noa Marciano. My father's name is Avi Marciano, and my mother's name is Adi Marciano. I live in Modi'in, I am 19 years old, and my roots are Moroccan, Polish, and Ukrainian."

"I am in Gaza, and all of Gaza is being bombarded with missiles right now. I have been in Gaza for four days already. There are other hostages here, and we could die from the missiles. Please stop. The explosions are very close to us."

Watch the Hebrew video:

מצמרר: ההקלטה של נועה מרציאנו ז"ל

Last year, Avi Marciano revealed how his daughter was murdered in Hamas captivity. According to him, as IDF forces approached the area, Hamas terrorists attempted to move Noa into central Gaza City.

On the way, the car she was in was struck, and Noa sustained injuries to her leg and head, though they were not life-threatening. She was evacuated to Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Her father recounted that one of the medical staff at the hospital decided to murder her. "He injected air into her vein," he said. Marciano received confirmation of Noa’s death through another video sent to him, in which his daughter is seen begging for her life. At the end of the footage, she appears to be sweating but lifeless.