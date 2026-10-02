מטוס קל התרסק סמוך לכפר קרע מד"א

A light aircraft crashed Friday morning near Kafr Qara.

Emergency and rescue teams are operating at the scene, where one person is being treated for moderate injuries and another remains trapped as rescue efforts continue.

The crash was reported to Magen David Adom (MDA). Paramedics and EMTs dispatched to the scene are providing medical treatment to an injured person who is conscious and in moderate condition.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are working to extricate another injured person who became trapped following the crash. A fire broke out at the crash site.

Police officers from the Iron Police Station were also dispatched to the scene and are working alongside emergency and rescue personnel.

Following the incident, Highway 65 was closed to traffic near Kafr Qara. Police are directing vehicles to alternative routes and urging motorists to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency personnel.