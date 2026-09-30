Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik was killed in a light aircraft crash in California. Kapulnik, 46, had resided in Los Angeles in recent years, where he balanced an acting career with work as a pilot and flight instructor.

The crash occurred on Thursday near the city of Hesperia in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles. The single-engine aircraft flown by Kapulnik went down in an open area several miles from the local airport.

Also aboard the plane was 33-year-old Taylor Laska of Santa Monica. Both occupants were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified Kapulnik as the pilot who died in the incident. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft was a single-engine Aeronca Champion.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched inquiries to determine the cause of the accident.

Kapulnik pursued diverse paths throughout his life. In Israel, he served as an officer in the Israel Air Force’s search-and-rescue Unit 669 before earning a bachelor’s degree in information systems from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. He later transitioned to acting, studying at the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Jerusalem.

During his acting career, Kapulnik performed in both Israeli and international productions. His screen credits include Samuel Maoz’s acclaimed film Lebanon, as well as Salsa Tel Aviv and Room 514, directed by Sharon Bar-Ziv. After relocating to the United States, he continued acting, appearing in American projects such as Hacked.

In recent years, aviation became the central focus of his career. Kapulnik worked in the United States as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. According to one of his former students, he had moved from Israel with the dream of becoming an airline pilot.

Following news of his death, several of his flight students paid tribute to him. One expressed gratitude for his guidance, describing Kapulnik as a remarkable mentor who would be deeply missed.

US aviation authorities are continuing their investigation into the crash. As of now, an official cause has not been determined.