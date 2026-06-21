Three Israeli nationals were killed when a single-engine aircraft crashed in a wooded area near a residential neighborhood in Bowie, Maryland, late Saturday night, according to local authorities.

The victims were aboard a Piper PA-28 aircraft that went down while flying from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Officials said the aircraft was carrying a pilot and two passengers, all adults. Their identities have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to Maryland State Police, emergency responders were alerted shortly before midnight after receiving an automatic iPhone crash notification indicating a possible aircraft accident near Routes 50 and 301. A large-scale search involving state and local law enforcement agencies, firefighters, and aviation units followed.

The wreckage was located at approximately 3:45 a.m. in a wooded area off Scarlet Oak Terrace, behind a townhome community and near a playground. Authorities said the debris was scattered across an area of roughly 100 feet. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Investigators believe the aircraft belonged to a Montgomery County flight school and was possibly being used for a training flight at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are leading the investigation into the cause of the accident. An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at the scene later Saturday, with additional information anticipated in the coming days.

The crash remains under investigation.

Earlier Sunday, two Israelis, both around 40 years old, were killed in a single-vehicle car crash in the Malibu area of California.

Volunteers from ZAKA's International Unit are assisting the victims' families with the identification process, the required documentation, and arrangements for the transfer of the bodies to Israel for burial. The operation is being carried out in coordination with US authorities and in cooperation with the Israeli Consulate.

Haim Weingarten, ZAKA's Vice President of Operations, said, "ZAKA's International Unit is working in cooperation with the local authorities in the United States and is accompanying the families throughout the process. We are assisting with the identification procedures and advancing the necessary arrangements for the continuation of the case."