Yoav Bomrind, Elad Naidik, and David Rabinovich have been identified as the victims of the light aircraft crash in Bowie, Maryland, late Saturday night.

Two of the victims will be laid to rest in Israel, while the third will be buried in Toronto, Canada.

Hours before he was killed, Yoav posted a story on Instagram about his friend, Sergeant First Class Nir Ben Ari, who fell in battle in Lebanon. "Unbelievable, we grew up together," Yoav wrote with a broken heart emoji.

The victims were aboard a Piper PA-28 aircraft that went down while flying from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The wreckage was located at approximately 3:45 a.m. in a wooded area off Scarlet Oak Terrace, behind a townhome community and near a playground. Authorities said the debris was scattered across an area of roughly 100 feet. Investigators believe the aircraft belonged to a Montgomery County flight school and was possibly being used for a training flight at the time of the crash.