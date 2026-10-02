Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Ireland/Austria match today in protest of Israe

Pro-Palestinian Arab protesters disrupted Ireland’s Nations League match against Austria on Thursday by throwing tennis balls onto the field in opposition to Ireland playing its remaining games against Israel, The Associated Press reported.

The balls, some marked with Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags, landed on the pitch with Ireland leading 1-0 after 19 minutes. The referee immediately stopped play and ordered a hydration break, with the match restarting four minutes later.

Earlier, stewards prevented a man carrying a PLO flag from entering the field, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Demonstrators also protested outside the stadium over Israel’s actions in Gaza. The “Stop the Game" campaign displayed a PLO flag and banners supporting Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who announced Saturday that he would boycott both matches against Israel.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign held another demonstration outside the stadium and organized protests elsewhere in Ireland.

The groups are urging Ireland to withdraw from Sunday’s remaining Nations League fixture against Israel. Although designated as Ireland’s home match, it will be played behind closed doors in Backa Topola, Serbia.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) moved the fixture to a neutral venue in June, citing “operational reasons," after calls for a boycott.

“Stop the Game" sent an open letter Wednesday to the Irish players and coach Heimir Hallgrimsson urging them not to play Sunday and has also called on the Irish government and FAI to cancel the match.

Ireland already faced Israel in the latter’s designated home fixture in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday, winning 3-0 after scoring three first-half goals. Irish players wore black armbands and bowed their heads during Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah.

Before that match, the squad spent several hours discussing whether to take part after Bazunu told Hallgrimsson that he wanted to withdraw from both fixtures. FAI chief executive David Courell said the players ultimately voted by “a significant majority" to play. Reports indicated the vote was 14-8, excluding Bazunu, who had already left the squad. The reserve goalkeeper subsequently returned for Austria’s visit.

The FAI had previously supported efforts to have Israel suspended from international competition. In November 2025, 93% of FAI members backed lobbying UEFA for such a suspension. In July, however, members voted 75-32, with three abstentions, to proceed with the Nations League matches.

The FAI estimated that refusing to play could result in €5.5 million ($6.3 million) in direct revenue losses, as well as possible forfeited matches and relegation. A forfeiture could also have implications for Ireland’s bid to qualify for Euro 2028, which will be jointly hosted by Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

The fixtures take place amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between Ireland and Israel. Ireland recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024, while Israel announced in December of that year that it would close its embassy in Dublin, citing the Irish government's “extreme anti-Israel policies."

Tensions had also surfaced earlier in 2024, when Israel’s Foreign Ministry criticized then-Taoiseach Simon Harris for not mentioning Israeli hostages in his first Dáil speech. Harris’s office rejected the criticism, pointing to his repeated condemnation of the October 7 Hamas attack and calls for the hostages’ release.