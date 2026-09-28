Ireland defeated Israel 3-0 in a politically charged UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday, with the teams declining to shake hands before kickoff and Irish players wearing black armbands.

The match had faced intense opposition in Ireland, where players had been urged to boycott the two fixtures against Israel. Ireland reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu left the squad on Saturday, citing his “personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong."

During Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah, the Irish players stood with their heads lowered and their hands behind their backs. Ireland captain Dara O’Shea also kept his hands behind his back during the pre-match meeting at midfield and did not shake hands with Israel captain Manor Solomon, although he did shake hands with the referee and assistants.

The match was played before a largely empty stadium, with only a small group of Israeli supporters present. Some Irish fans who had obtained tickets through the Israeli Football Association said their tickets were canceled Saturday night.

After the match, Solomon said he was looking forward to Israel’s next meeting with Ireland following the 3-0 defeat. He said some Irish players made unpleasant remarks during the game. “I don’t want to talk about [the Irish players]. If I say what I think of them, I’d likely be suspended for a few matches… Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them," Solomon told Israeli media.

“I’m waiting for the next game against them. It’ll be a completely different game entirely."

Addressing the Irish players’ conduct during the anthem, Solomon said, “They don’t interest me. We have a country ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. We are proud to wear the team shirt and to be Israelis. We are proud of our state and of our soldiers. [The Irish] can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case."

Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz said that the behavior reflected “ignorance," while acknowledging that some Irish players appeared interested in understanding Israel’s circumstances.

“They expressed a view without understanding the situation. That’s on them; they are grown-ups," he told Israeli media.

The match had been uncertain after the Football Association of Ireland had previously backed calls for Israel to be suspended from international football. In November 2025, 93% of FAI members supported lobbying UEFA for such a suspension. In July, however, members voted 75-32, with three abstentions, to proceed with the Nations League fixtures.

The FAI estimated that refusing to play could cost €5.5 million ($6.3 million) in direct revenue, in addition to possible forfeited matches and relegation. A forfeiture could also affect Ireland’s prospects of qualifying for Euro 2028, which will be hosted jointly by Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

The next meeting between the teams is scheduled for October 4, with Ireland designated as the home side and the match to be played in Backa Topola, Serbia.

The fixtures take place amid deteriorating diplomatic relations between Ireland and Israel. Ireland recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024, while Israel announced in December of that year that it would close its embassy in Dublin, citing the Irish government's “extreme anti-Israel policies."

Tensions had also surfaced earlier in 2024, when Israel’s Foreign Ministry criticized then-Taoiseach Simon Harris for not mentioning Israeli hostages in his first Dáil speech. Harris’s office rejected the criticism, pointing to his repeated condemnation of the October 7 Hamas attack and calls for the hostages’ release.