President Herzog's Call with Yaniv Hayoun (Hebrew video)

President Isaac Herzog spoke Wednesday with four Israelis who helped avert a potential disaster aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel and announced that he intends to recommend them for the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.

The four are Yaniv Hayoun, Dr. Shota Musayev, Zvika Manes and Asaf Rajuan.

The incident unfolded after one of the pilots stabbed the other and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, fought the attacker and managed to open the cockpit door, while Tali Manes raised the alarm after realizing something was wrong.

Hayoun, Manes and Rajuan rushed to the cockpit, where they helped overpower the attacker, placing their own lives at considerable risk. Hayoun also helped steady the aircraft's controls.

After the attacker was subdued, Dr. Musayev provided emergency medical treatment to the seriously wounded pilot, helping stabilize him until the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Herzog praised the four for their courage, quick thinking and sense of responsibility during the life-threatening incident.

"At a time when the lives of so many people were in danger, you acted without hesitation, with courage, resourcefulness, and extraordinary mutual responsibility," Herzog said.

"You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society. I am proud of you, and I thank you on behalf of the State of Israel."

"I intend to bring your story of heroism before the advisory committee for the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism and to recommend that it grant you the award," he added.

Herzog also expressed his appreciation to Captain Machchhar, saying his determination and actions "made it possible to subdue the attacker and saved many lives."

Dr. Musayev told Herzog that the incident was not the work of a single person.

"It was a very difficult incident, and we truly were saved. It wasn't only my heroism. Everyone who was there and came near the cockpit was part of it. We were all heroes," he said.

"All the passengers were heroes. We supported one another on the plane and also when we arrived in Saudi Arabia, and we took care of each other as we should. It shows our strength as a people."

During his conversation with Zvika Manes, Herzog also asked him to convey his thanks to his wife, Tali, who was the first to raise the alarm.

Manes thanked the President warmly and with emotion.

Hayoun told Herzog: "Everyone was so moved and welcomed me with great emotion. I'm glad we're here, glad it's all behind us, and very grateful for the call and the warm embrace. It's truly moving."

Rajuan described the incident as "extraordinary."

"We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn't know who to turn to. But it was all instinct: to survive, to save the family, the people, and the children," he said.

The Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism was established by Herzog during the war to honor individuals who display exceptional courage while risking their own lives to save others.

Recipients are selected following a review of each case and a recommendation by an advisory committee appointed by the President. In recent years, the award has been presented to Israelis who displayed extraordinary courage during the October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel, as well as in other life-threatening situations.

The award is considered Israel's highest civilian recognition for acts of heroism and expresses the state's appreciation for those who risked their lives to save others in moments of crisis.