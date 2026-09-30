Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a Democratic-backed resolution that sought a State Department investigation into Israeli human rights practices and violence involving Americans and Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria, Politico reported.

The measure failed by a 47-51 vote. Every Democratic senator supported it except Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, known for his staunch support for Israel, while Republicans overwhelmingly opposed it.

One of the sponsors, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), said the resolution reflected repeated concerns raised with the Israeli government.

“Many of us in both parties have raised the issue of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank over and over again with those in the Israeli government," said Kaine, one of the measure’s co-sponsors. “The reason this resolution’s on the floor is because of a deep perception by us in this body that, despite our friendship with Israel, we are not being listened to."

Under the proposal, the State Department would have been required to produce a report on Israeli human rights practices and violence in Judea and Samaria. Sponsor Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said the measure could also have led to the potential termination of certain security assistance to Israel if the administration failed to comply.

Republican senators characterized the initiative as a political effort directed against a close US ally.

“This is sadly another cynical ploy by Democrats to isolate our closest ally in the region and to turn Israel’s righteous war of self-defense into a domestic political issue," Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said on the Senate floor.

The vote comes as disagreements within the Democratic Party over Israel’s military actions have become more prominent. Democrats have increasingly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government publicly, while a growing number of Democratic lawmakers have opposed arms sales to Israel.