The United Nations human rights office has expanded its controversial database of companies operating in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, adding 61 firms to the list, Reuters reported Friday.

The database, first released in 2020 , now contains 214 companies. Most are Israeli, while firms from 10 other countries are also included, among them France, Germany, China and the United States. The list was condemned by the US during the first Trump administration.

Among the companies newly included are Israeli pesticide manufacturer ADAMA, which is owned by China’s Syngenta Group, Israeli real estate investment company Alony Hetz and Spain-based Salvat Logistica. They join businesses already on the database, including travel company Expedia and home-rental platform Airbnb.

Israel rejected the latest additions. In a statement issued Friday, it said, “This is a distorted mechanism - created by a deeply flawed body with an automatic majority against Israel."

The UN rights office said it examined companies involved in sectors including energy, food, hospitality, transportation and agriculture. Its assessments were based on confidential information submitted to the office.

Around 60 additional companies were reviewed but ultimately excluded because the UN determined they did not satisfy its criteria for involvement in activities it considers violations of the Palestinian Arab right to self-determination.

The database has also been reduced in some cases. British-registered online travel company Opodo and Spain-based online travel agency eDreams were removed after requesting reassessments. According to Reuters, the UN concluded there were reasonable grounds to believe the companies were no longer engaged in the activities that had previously led to their inclusion.

Expedia has previously defended its listings in areas it calls “disputed areas," saying they are clearly identified, comply with international laws and sanctions, and are subject to enhanced due diligence based on UN standards.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)