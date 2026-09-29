Ahead of the anniversary of October 7, Keren Kayemeth L'Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has clarified that the Nova site in the Re’im Forest is a place of remembrance and reflection, and that visits during this period will be permitted for that purpose only.

The clarification follows reports that there are plans to hold parties at the site around the anniversary.

KKL-JNF stated: “In coordination with the Israel Police and security and emergency services, approval will not be granted for events or organized activities that are not for the purposes of remembrance and commemoration. We ask visitors to respect the sanctity of the site, the memory of those who were murdered, and, first and foremost, the feelings of the bereaved families."

KKL-JNF emphasized that tents may not be erected at the site, overnight camping will not be permitted, sound systems may not be set up, and fires may not be lit, including the use of barbecues. Any other activity inconsistent with the character of the site will likewise be prohibited.

KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrovsky said: “Just as no one would dare contemplate holding a party at the Auschwitz extermination camp, it is equally unthinkable to hold any celebration at the Nova site in the Re’im Forest, where 378 civilians and members of the security forces were murdered."

“There is one thing, and one thing only, before our eyes: preserving the sanctity of the memory of those who were murdered," he added. “That is how we acted when we took it upon ourselves to invest millions in establishing a memorial site for them and for all the residents of Israel, while the state had done nothing on the matter even three years later. That is how KKL-JNF has acted at the Nova site in the Re’im Forest, and that is also how we have acted in the north, the Jordan Valley, and the south - areas in which KKL-JNF has invested billions of shekels."