תיעוד: הכלב סימן - והאמל"ח נחשף במעמקי האדמה דוברות המשטרה

Police officers from the Umm al-Fahm station used a working dog to uncover a firearm buried deep underground during an operation targeting illegal weapons in the Arab community.

The forces conducted targeted searches in an open area of the city when the police dog detected a suspicious spot on the ground. Officers began digging and discovered a gun deliberately buried where the dog had indicated.

The weapon was seized and transferred to the criminal identification laboratory for further forensic examination. Investigators will seek to extract evidence that could help identify those suspected of concealing the weapon.