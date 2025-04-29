North District police located a monkey that was kept inside a restroom stall in a house in the village of Tuba-Zangariyye. The monkey was transferred to the custody of the Nature and Parks Authority and taken for further testing and treatment at a monkey shelter.

In addition, Coastal District police from the Umm al-Fahm station found a monkey tied up in a house during a raid targeting criminal elements in the city.

The authorities note that these are the 38th and 39th monkeys located in Israel since the beginning of March.

The Israel Police and the Nature and Parks Authority issued a joint statement that 'Keeping protected natural elements such as monkeys in private custody is prohibited and constitutes a serious offense. It causes significant harm to a sensitive animal due to complex breeding and social needs that a person cannot provide."