Thousands of residents, families, and visitors from across Israel filled the streets and scenic areas of Jerusalem on Monday, taking part in the traditional Jerusalem March held annually during the Sukkot holiday.

Participants followed a variety of routes passing through the city’s urban nature sites, scenic overlooks, and historic landscapes. The march culminated at Sacher Park, which hosted a large festive celebration for families. The main event featured live musical performances, entertainment for children and adults, creative workshops, and various holiday attractions.

Over the years, the march has become one of the city’s most prominent Sukkot traditions, drawing thousands of participants of all ages together to experience Jerusalem’s unique holiday atmosphere.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomed the crowds, saying: “It was inspiring to see thousands of marchers, families, and visitors fill Jerusalem today, turning the Jerusalem March into a grand celebration of our capital and the Sukkot holiday. The millions who have visited Jerusalem since the start of Elul know that Jerusalem is the place to be, especially during this season. I am thrilled to see the streets full, families enjoying themselves, and Jerusalem celebrating. Chag Sameach."