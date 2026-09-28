A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured on Monday on Hasanhedrin Street in Holon, apparently following the explosion of a grenade thrown at a house.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene provided initial medical treatment before evacuating the teenager in a mobile ICU to Wolfson Medical Center.

MDA reported that the boy was conscious during his evacuation and had sustained injuries to his body.

MDA medic Noam Barazani said: "We found the teenager conscious and suffering from serious injuries to his body. We provided him with lifesaving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in an MDA mobile intensive care unit in serious condition."