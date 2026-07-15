The war between rival crime organizations continued Tuesday night, as a grenade was hurled at the Japanika branch in Rosh Pina.

Police called to the scene launched an investigation, linking the incident to a series of grenade and shooting attacks targeting Japanika branches in recent days.

On Tuesday, police arrested crime boss Yossi Mosli amid the recent sharp escalation in violence. Several branches of the Japanika chain, owned by Beitar Jerusalem FC owner Barak Abramov, have come under repeated attack as part of an ongoing feud between the Mosli crime organization and the Jaroshi family. Earlier Tuesday, gunmen opened fire on a Japanika branch in Herzliya.

The tit-for-tat attacks have also directly targeted the homes of underworld figures. On Monday, three grenades exploded outside the homes of individuals associated with Mosli in Ness Ziona, Tel Aviv, and Herzliya.

In what investigators believe was retaliation, grenades were thrown at Japanika branches in Afula and Netanya. Police suspect that a weapon stolen from the IDF was used in the attack on the Netanya branch.

The wave of attacks against Abramov's businesses has continued for several consecutive days. On the night between Saturday and Sunday, an attempted arson attack on a branch in Givatayim failed. The following night, an explosive device was thrown at a branch in Ramat Gan, while a fragmentation grenade was hurled at another branch in Kiryat Ono.

According to investigators, Abramov became caught up in the conflict after shifting his allegiance from the Mosli organization to the Jaroshi family following a robbery at his home. Law enforcement officials stress that Abramov himself is not believed to be personally involved in the feud, but that his businesses have become targets because of his perceived association with the rival crime family.