פיצוץ הרימון דוברות המשטרה

The police hotline received a report on Sunday afternoon from an individual who went for a swim at the Scots Hotel Beach in Tiberiatis and saw a rusted unexploded ordinance among the rocks at the shoreline of the Sea of Galilee.

Officers from the Northern District arrived at the scene and cleared the beach of bathers, while officers from the Maritime Police prevented seacraft and swimmers from approaching the area.

An ordinance disposal expert who arrived at the scene identified the ordinance as an old British "Mills Bomb" hand grenade, which was used during historical periods in Israel. After inspecting the device, it was decided to detonate it, which was conducted successfully.

The police noted that due to the drop in the water level in the Sea of Galilee, more suspicious objects and old munitions are being exposed. The public is asked to avoid contact with a suspicious object, to warn individuals in the area, and report it immediately to the 100 emergency hotline.