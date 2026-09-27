An investigation is underway at the Bnei Brak Municipality following suspicions that listening devices were installed in the office of Mayor Hanoch Zeibert and removed before a professional security sweep was conducted.

The suspicions emerged after municipal officials received information and noticed signs that raised concerns about possible surveillance. In response, a company specializing in detecting listening devices was brought in to conduct a security sweep of the municipal offices, including the mayor’s office. According to a report by Kikar HaShabbat, the findings of the sweep raised the possibility that listening devices had indeed been installed in the mayor’s office, but had been removed before the inspection took place.

Following the findings, municipal officials also began reviewing security-camera footage in an effort to determine who entered the mayor’s office and who may have had access to it during the relevant period.

As part of the internal investigation, suspicions arose that access to the office for the purpose of installing the alleged devices may have been obtained using an access chip previously associated with one of the municipality’s senior officials. However, investigators have not yet determined who used the chip, who may have been behind the suspected installation, or what the purpose of the alleged surveillance was.

No complaint has been filed with police so far. Municipal sources said that following the holiday, the municipality is expected to file a complaint after completing its internal investigation and gathering the relevant materials.