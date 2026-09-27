Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, has ordered the formulation of a comprehensive plan to address the housing crisis facing the haredi public, Behadrey Haredim reported.

According to the report, Rabbi Hirsch's plan would include examining new residential locations, developing community infrastructure and finding ways to reduce construction costs.

The decision was made during a small but urgent conference held at Rabbi Hirsch's home, attended by members of the Community Housing Committee.

The discussion focused on the difficulties facing young families and married yeshiva students who are struggling to purchase homes amid rising prices, regulatory obstacles, and financial difficulties.

According to the report, Rabbi Hirsch called for a change in how the issue is addressed, moving away from solutions to individual cases toward a broad, long-term strategy. The committee was instructed to map the community's needs, identify the main obstacles and present practical solutions that could be advanced and implemented.

The initiative also follows changes in government and legal policy. According to the report, one of the challenges is Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's decision to restrict or prevent draft evaders from qualifying for government housing programs, including "Target Price," and its predecessor, "Buyer's Price."

The Housing Committee, established under the guidance of Rabbi Hirsch and Hebron Yeshiva dean Rabbi David Cohen, has spent recent months examining new housing options suited to the needs of haredi communities.

One avenue under consideration is identifying and developing new residential areas suitable for large families. Beyond housing units themselves, the plans are expected to account for supporting community infrastructure, including educational institutions and synagogues.

At the same time, planning and economic solutions are being examined, with the goal of lowering housing costs and enabling construction that will meet the communities' needs over the long term.

Under Rabbi Hirsch's directive, the committee must now establish priorities and implementation timelines as part of an effort to develop a more organized and comprehensive response to the haredi housing crisis.