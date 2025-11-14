Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, one of the leaders of the Lithuanian-haredi community in Israel, concluded a three-day trip to the offer support to the French Jewish community.

An unusual event occurred during his visit when the French police opened roads that had been closed for the National Remembrance Day on November 11, which marks the end of World War I.

Among the roads that were opened especially for the occasion were the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées, which are usually closed to traffic on this celebratory day.

Rabbi Hirsch, considered one of the most influential figures in the haredi yeshiva world, arrived in France this past Sunday and traveled between various communities throughout the country.

At one of the main events, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the Aix-les-Bains yeshiva, Rabbi Hirsch spoke to thousands of attendees and criticized the inclusion of secular studies in local haredi yeshivas.

During the visit, Rabbi Hirsch also met with local rabbis, answered questions on education and philosophy, and delivered lectures to yeshiva students.