LIVE: Israel PM Netanyahu speech at UN General Assembly 2026 (full)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage on Thursday to address the United Nations General Assembly.

As Netanyahu took the stage, the delegations of several countries left the hall, while others applauded. At the same time, chants of "Am Israel Chai" could be heard from the Israeli delegation.

Netanyahu opened his speech by addressing those who left the room: "If there are any other moral cowards, please do so now."

The Prime Minister then recounted his speech 14 years ago in which he held a drawing of a bomb and drew a red line on it. "I vowed to prevent Iran's murderous dictatorship from developing atomic bombs. Nuclear weapons that could threaten the entire world. That's exactly what I did."

Netanyahu said that destroying Iran's nuclear program was "very hard to do," but added that "for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I ever had to make as Prime Minister, because if we hadn't done it, we'd all be dead."

Netanyahu said that it was ironic that by defending itself, "Israel was also defending many of the countries that just left this hall. In fact, many of their leaders even thank us privately for taking out Iran's nukes. It's hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy, but that's exactly what it is."

He noted that this was not the first time Israel faced annihilation, harkening back to the Six-Day War, and noted that "we weren't then in Judea and Samaria, the historic heartland of the Jewish people. We weren't in Gaza. We weren't in the Golan Heights."

Netanyahu then took a moment to answer Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who had claimed that the Golan Heights was Syrian territory: "Oh, and Mr. al-Sharaa, Jews have been on the Golan Heights since the days of Moses; you can read it in the Bible."

Going back to the Six-Day War, Netanyahu clarified: "We weren't in any of these places; we were a tiny sliver of land. We still are. That is equal to about 1/3 of one percent of the landmass of the entire Arab world. Yet they accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism. Some colonialism."

Netanyahu highlighted the Irony of the identity of some of the nations accusing Israel of colonialism: "People in Britain, and in France. For G-d's sake, they invented the term. Their colonies embrace the entire globe. Colonialism - give us a break - another lie."

He recounted how, leading up to the Six-Day War, Israel was preparing for mass casualties. He added his personal story: how he, a high school student at the time, returned to Israel from the US just five days before the war. "Found a country in total blackout. Israel braced for impact."

Netanyahu said that he flew back to Israel to see his brother Yoni and shared that he went to visit him while he was stationed with his fellow Paratroopers preparing for war. During that meeting, Yoni told him: "We're going to win. We have no other choice."

The Prime Minister connected his brother's statements to the current situation. "At no time was this demonstrated more clearly than on October 7th, 2023, the darkest day in Israel's history." He went on to describe the Palestinian terrorists' atrocities in southern Israel on that day, and added: "There wasn't a single Israeli then in Gaza, not a civilian, not a soldier, not one. It didn't matter a bit. The Hamas terrorists committed the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust."

"On that darkest of days, our enemies expected to collapse. Well, we didn't collapse. Instead, we rose and fought like lions!" he exclaimed.

The Prime Minister praised Israel's military capabilities during the war: "Do you know any other country the size of New Jersey capable of fighting a seven-front war?"

He listed the various terror groups that attempted to wipe Israel off the map and declared: "They failed. Because of collapsing, we delivered cripling blows to all of them. With our great American friends, we crushed Iran's army, navy, air force, and nuclear facilities."

"Israel hammered Hamas. We pummeled Hezbollah," Netanyahu stated, pulled out a pager from his pocket, and added: "Remember the beepers? We, I can tell you this: Hezbollah certainly remembers them."

He said that the remaining terrorists are trying to regroup and murder Jews, "And particularly they try to murder people in our historic homeland, in Judea and Samaria. Thousands of attempts per year, peaceful families driving along the roads. They shoot at pregnant women. They shoot at entire families."

Netanyahu criticized the international press for paying little attention to Arab violence against Jews and instead focusing on violence by Jewish rioters: "Of course, none of this is covered in the international press or social media. What they cover is a handful of juvenile delinquents, about 150 in number, who go, who throw stones, who chop down olive trees. Occasionally they lit some fires. I can't stand that. I won't stand for vigilantism. We're a country of law. So we put our Shin Bet on them. But that's what they call 'settler violence.' And the number of casualties a year, maybe two or three ... compared to the thousands of terrorist attacks against the peaceful settlers, honorable, law-abiding people."

"What a distortion. It's an obsession. Leaders of countries seriously talk about that, and they say it with such importance: 'We can't stand settler violence.' You don't know what you're talking about!" he said.

Addressing French President Emanuelle Macron, who claimed that Hamas does not operate in Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu mentioned the murder of Eliyahu Shakron, a French citizen and father of six, in a shooting attack carried out by a Hamas terrorist on Sunday hours before Yom Kippur.

He also mentioned the ramming attack that wounded IDF reservist Neria Leiter, the son of Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter. He read a social media post that Neria wrote before the attack: "We have no other country. It's a privilege to defend it."

The Prime Minister pledged to Neria and all of Israel's heroes: "Your sacrifice will not be in vain. We will continue to defend our state. We will continue to win, because we have no other choice!"