Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with the Makor Rishon weekly, addressed his cooperation with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s economic performance during the war, and their joint efforts on economic policy.

Asked whether he has a good working relationship with Smotrich, Netanyahu replied: “Yes, definitely. First of all, look at the state of our economy. We worked together, and our economy after three years of war is flourishing. One of the most dynamic economies in the world, The Economist defined it. The finance minister has a central part in this."

Turning to crime statistics, interviewer Kalman Libskind noted that while Smotrich deserves credit for Israel’s economic figures, crime - an area under National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s responsibility - remains a serious problem, particularly in the Arab sector.

“This is a serious matter that we need to take control of and change," Netanyahu said. “I brought Zini and the Shin Bet into this matter, and this is the start. We still have a lot of work to do, but all the internal questions that preoccupy the public, and rightly so, simply evaporate into nothing, because problems within the country do not exist if there is no state, and we are still fighting for existence."

Netanyahu was also asked about his position on Ofer Winter. “He endangers the bloc with a real risk," Netanyahu said. “He almost doesn’t take votes from the other bloc. The votes he takes are right-wing votes. It only splits the right and burns its votes. For what? And not only that. We understand that if he passes the electoral threshold, he will transfer those votes to Lieberman."

Asked whether he does not consider Winter part of the right-wing bloc, Netanyahu replied: “No. I think that if he were part of the right-wing bloc, we would have found a solution. We would have found an arrangement with him. He did not want to integrate, when it is clear he is in danger.

“Smotrich saw that he was in danger, and joined with Feiglin. Ben-Gvir is not in danger, so he did not join, but he will not burn votes. Winter is in danger; that is completely clear, the figures show it. He knew that, and refused to join.

“So either he will burn those votes, or he will transfer them to his partner and the man he is very committed to, which is Lieberman. He is the one who can topple the bloc. And for what? How many times will they repeat Bennett’s drills for the right?"

Under the headline “Full right, but not alone," Netanyahu was asked whether the massive development momentum he has led with Smotrich in Judea and Samaria has finally erased the prospect of a Palestinian state.

“As long as I am prime minister, there will not be a Palestinian state," Netanyahu responded.